Homecoming for Jordanne Whiley

Jordanne Whiley

Whiley, from Halesowen, will play in the Viking Classic at Edgbaston’s Priory Club, the first women’s grass-court tournament to take place outside of Wimbledon. The 28-year-old, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, hopes home comforts can give her the edge when the event gets underway on June 18.

“I’ve been able to do a lot of exciting things during my career, but I’ve never had the chance to play a big event so close to where I was born and so close to my childhood home, so that in itself is exciting, said Whiley.

“To play in the first women’s grass court wheelchair ranking event outside of Wimbledon will be quite special and key to my Wimbledon preparations.”