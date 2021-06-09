Homecoming for Jordanne Whiley

Whiley, from Halesowen, will play in the Viking Classic at Edgbaston’s Priory Club, the first women’s grass-court tournament to take place outside of Wimbledon. The 28-year-old, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, hopes home comforts can give her the edge when the event gets underway on June 18.
“I’ve been able to do a lot of exciting things during my career, but I’ve never had the chance to play a big event so close to where I was born and so close to my childhood home, so that in itself is exciting, said Whiley.
“To play in the first women’s grass court wheelchair ranking event outside of Wimbledon will be quite special and key to my Wimbledon preparations.”
Whiley, the world No.4, is one of five of top-10 players scheduled to compete. The list also includes Diede de Groot, who won her 10th Grand Slam title by claiming victory in the recent French Open, along with reigning Wimbledon champion Aniek van Koot.