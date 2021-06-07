Jordanne Whiley targets slam success

Whiley, who is from Halesowen, will compete in the final alongside long-standing partner Yui Kamiji.
The duo embraced each other with a hug after beating Angelica Bernal and Emmanuelle Morch yesterday.
Just 24 hours earlier, though, it was only Kamiji who was celebrating when she beat Whiley to earn a spot in semi-finals of the singles competition.
Whiley and Kamiji also went head to head on the clay in the final of the Open International des Hauts-de-France in the build up to the French Open.
Whiley fought back to take Kamiji to a third set in Le Touquet but lost that encounter too.
However, the duo were doubles champions at the same tournament.
Together the pair have won 11 Grand Slam titles – four Wimbledon titles, three Australian Opens, two French Opens and two US Opens – including a calendar Grand Slam in 2014.