Jordanne Whiley targets slam success

By Nick Elwell

Tennis sensation Jordanne Whiley will today aim to win her 13th Grand Slam title when she contests the final of the wheelchair doubles at Roland Garos.

Jordanne Whiley.
Whiley, who is from Halesowen, will compete in the final alongside long-standing partner Yui Kamiji.

The duo embraced each other with a hug after beating Angelica Bernal and Emmanuelle Morch yesterday.

Just 24 hours earlier, though, it was only Kamiji who was celebrating when she beat Whiley to earn a spot in semi-finals of the singles competition.

Whiley and Kamiji also went head to head on the clay in the final of the Open International des Hauts-de-France in the build up to the French Open.

Whiley fought back to take Kamiji to a third set in Le Touquet but lost that encounter too.

However, the duo were doubles champions at the same tournament.

Together the pair have won 11 Grand Slam titles – four Wimbledon titles, three Australian Opens, two French Opens and two US Opens – including a calendar Grand Slam in 2014.

