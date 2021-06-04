Jordanne Whiley facing up to partner Yui Kamiji

Jordanne Whiley

Together the pair have won 11 Grand Slam titles and will again team up over the weekend aiming to add to their haul.

But in the singles they are very much rivals with Whiley, the world No.4, aiming to avenge the narrow defeat she suffered to Kamiji in the final at La Touquet a week ago.

The 28-year-old led 5-3 in the deciding set before being overhauled.

Whiley said: “I’m disappointed to have lost to Yui last week, but I can see so many positives going into Roland Garros.

“I had a disaster at the Loughborough Indoor at the end of March, where I lost to Aniek van Koot in the semis and I really knuckled down after that. Now I feel like I’m in a really good place and I have high hopes for Roland Garros.”

In the doubles, Whiley and Kamiji will be aiming to go one better than last October when they were denied a 12th Grand Slam title on a final set tie-break.