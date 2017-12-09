Menu

Football postponements: Which games are on and off?

By Luke Hatfield | Sport | Published:

With adverse weather hitting the West Midlands, Black Country and Shropshire, take a look at the games which will be going ahead this weekend and those that won't.

Which games are on this afternoon? (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

We will attempt to keep this list up to date throughout the weekend, however, if you're unsure - it's always worth contacting your club directly.

Games going ahead:

  • Wolves vs Sunderland ON
  • Swansea vs West Brom ON
  • Walsall vs Scunthorpe ON
  • Aston Villa vs Millwall ON
  • MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town ON
  • AFC Telford vs York City OFF

Games not going ahead:

  • Bala Town vs TNS OFF
  • Macclesfield vs Wrexham ON
  • Chorley vs Kidderminster OFF
  • Halesowen vs Nantwich OFF
  • Hednesford vs Buxton OFF
  • Matlock vs Rushall Olympic INSPECTION 10.45am
  • Stafford Rangers vs Lancaster OFF
  • Stourbridge vs Farsley Celtic OFF
  • Chasetown vs Stamford ON (at the moment)
  • Market Drayton vs Basford OFF
