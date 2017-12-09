Advertising
Football postponements: Which games are on and off?
With adverse weather hitting the West Midlands, Black Country and Shropshire, take a look at the games which will be going ahead this weekend and those that won't.
We will attempt to keep this list up to date throughout the weekend, however, if you're unsure - it's always worth contacting your club directly.
Games going ahead:
- Wolves vs Sunderland ON
- Swansea vs West Brom ON
- Walsall vs Scunthorpe ON
- Aston Villa vs Millwall ON
- MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town ON
- AFC Telford vs York City OFF
Games not going ahead:
- Bala Town vs TNS OFF
- Macclesfield vs Wrexham ON
- Chorley vs Kidderminster OFF
- Halesowen vs Nantwich OFF
- Hednesford vs Buxton OFF
- Matlock vs Rushall Olympic INSPECTION 10.45am
- Stafford Rangers vs Lancaster OFF
- Stourbridge vs Farsley Celtic OFF
- Chasetown vs Stamford ON (at the moment)
- Market Drayton vs Basford OFF
