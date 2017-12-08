Mark Joyce set for quarter-final appearance

The Walsall potter has made five last eight appearances in his 11-year career but has failed to make the final four on every occasion.

But Joyce will get the opportunity again at the Betway UK Championship after a hard-earned victory over Lyu Haotian.

The 34-year-old followed up his impressive triumph over Neil Robertson with five half-century breaks against the Chinese cueman.

Joyce is delighted with his current form and is confident he can finally make the semi-finals.

“I’ve won four matches and if you’d offered me that at the start of last week I’d have probably taken it," he said.

“Once you get to that point you want to kick on and you want to keep winning.

“It would be nice to finally cross the hurdle and get to a semi.

“I think the win over Neil Robertson was quite important. The last couple of times I’ve had good results and beaten a big seed I’ve lost in the next round so to back the Robertson win up was key.”

Joyce now has an intriguing match-up against Ryan Day in the quarter-finals.

And the Walsall potter was quick to prise his Welsh opponent, who is currently on his best run at the competition.

“Ryan’s a great guy on the table and he’s a class act off of it too,” Joyce added.

“We get on pretty well but it’s going to be another tough game, there’s no easy games at this point in the competition.”

Watch LIVE coverage of the UK Championship on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds.