Mark Joyce sets up big clash at Barbican

The Walsall cueman raced into a 4-0 lead before Gilbert brought it back to 4-3 at the Barbican Centre in York.

The 34-year-old eventually showed his class with a 101 break to clinch the tie 6-4 and Joyce believes he has overcome a psychological barrier having lost to Gilbert at this Championship twice in the last three years.

He said: “It was as much a psychological battle as it was actually potting the balls. He put me under pressure but I managed to finish the match off quite well. Snooker is skilful and mental as well. If you keep playing someone and keep losing to them you are trying to overcome that barrier too. I’m delighted to get through.”

Meanwhile, Oldbury-based Brandhall Labour player Michell Mann lost 6-1 to in-form Liang Wenbo.

Watch LIVE coverage of the UK Championship on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with Colin Murray and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds