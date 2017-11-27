Birmingham City Ladies goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger diagnosed with thyroid cancer

The 27-year-old, who previously played for FFC Turbine Potsdam and Paris Saint-Germain signed for Blues in 2016, making 11 appearances since joining at St. Andrews.

However, the club confirmed the news of her diagnosis on their website, and also announced that she is set to undergo surgery next month.

"Birmingham City Ladies goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After undergoing recent tests, the condition was discovered and Ann is to have surgery next month." read the statement.

"A popular figure at Blues and in the wider women’s football world, Ann is in a positive frame of mind as she prepares to embark on this challenging process."

"The thoughts of everyone at Blues Ladies and Birmingham City FC are with Ann and she will get all the support she requires from us."

Birmingham City Ladies boss Marc Skinner has also expressed his thoughts following the diagnosis, believing that the goalkeeper will beat the illness and possibly get back on the pitch in the future.

"Initially we were all devastated on hearing the news about Ann." he said.

"However, when we sat down together and discussed the situation almost instantly Ann eradicated the fear and uncertainty. She is one of the strongest people I have ever met and the way she conducts herself daily is a true inspiration to all of us.

"The club and team will ensure we do all we can to support Ann and her family through this difficult time. I have total belief that Ann will beat this illness and strive to be back playing again in the future and until that time she will be a huge motivating factor for the group."

Xuandong Ren, Birmingham City FC Director and CEO also confirmed the club will do all they can to assist the German goalkeeper during her treatment.

“This news has come as a big shock and everyone at the Club is thinking of Ann at this time." he said.

"Ann is part of our Blues family and we will help her in every possible way to come through this and return to what she loves doing, playing her football."

The news comes just five months after Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia, with the world of football uniting in their support for the Nigerian international immediately after the announcement of his illness.