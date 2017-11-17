Michael Owen on track to reach his goal

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker – who scored 40 times in 89 games for England – was filmed riding Calder Prince at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

It was all in preparation for his debut race in the saddle, The Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race at Ascot next Friday.

Wolverhampton Racecourse marketing manager James Keane said: “He’s riding in a charity race at Ascot so he was just getting some experience in on an actual race track.”

Owen has a keen interest in horse racing – owning many horses and setting up Manor House Stables in Cheshire – and he will compete aboard a Tom Dascombe-trained horse in the charity race.

Having only ridden a horse for the first time this year, he will be up against nine other riders.

After practicing at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Wednesday, Owen tweeted: “Was so nervous driving to Wolverhampton today.

“It dawned on me how stupid I am to have accepted this challenge!

“Huge step in my preparations for next Friday at Ascot. Thanks to everyone at MHS for getting me this far and to Peter Birbeck for letting me ride his horse!”