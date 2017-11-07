Andrew Bladen's daily racing tip

Over the course of the week, Andrew will be offering his selection for the upcoming days of racing, take a look at his daily offerings to see whether you could pocket some cash.

Monday November 20th

2.00 WOLVERHAMPTON - ESCAPE THE CITY

This filly got off the mark in pleasing style at Redcar in August and ran well in a valuable sales race at Newmarket when fourth to Elysium Dream on her next start.

She did not run a bad race when stepped up into listed class at Newbury last time, but finds herself in calmer waters here and her trainer looks to have found her a nice opportunity on her AW debut.

Wednesday November 22nd

4.00 CHEPSTOW - CATCHER ON THE GO

Trainer Evan Williams loves to have winners at this, his local track so it's a pointer that he runs this seven year old here for the first time.

This dual purpose gelding has won on both the flat and turf tracks at Ffos Las this year, proving he acts best with cut in the ground. He was well supported last time but didn't stay the three and a quarter mile trip at Newton Abbot. Now refreshed following a break, he should be able to capitalize on this drop in distance and easier grade giving weight away to lesser animals.