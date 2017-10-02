Andrew Bladen's daily racing tip

Over the course of the week, Andrew will be offering his selection for the upcoming days of racing, take a look at his daily offerings to see whether you could pocket some cash.

Monday November 13th

2.55 Kempton Bags Groove

Harry Fry's progressive six year old was a more convincing winner than the official distance suggests when making a winning re-appearance at Aintree a couple of weeks ago and can defy an 8lb rise in the handicap here at the expense of Alan King's Who Dares Wins who has been running well on the Flat during the summer.

Tuesday November 14th

2.30 Worcester Arthur's Gift

This six year old has had all sorts of issues which have restricted him to six outings since his racecourse debut in February 2015. but it is testament to the faith shown in him by his trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies that he now appears to have his problems behind him.

He ran his best race to date on his handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago when second to Psychedelic Rock and can get off the mark here in this easier grade.

Wednesday November 15th

2.50 Bangor Dashing Oscar

With the stable of Harry Fry boasting a 25% wins to runners ratio over the last two weeks all of his runners should be considered. but this seven year old made all with the minimum of fuss on his reappearance at Fontwell last month and has been leniently raised by just 4lb.

He won at the course around this time last season and that weight rise should not be enough to prevent him going in again.

Thursday November 16th

1.45 Southwell Arzaak

It is important to hold course form here and this three year old won here in April and has scored since at Catterick.

Arzaak has actually been running with credit all year and has been knocking on the door since his last win and may have more improvement in him than his older rivals her.