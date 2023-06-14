Residents disgusted at news of child death conviction

Carla Scott has been convicted at Coventry Crown Court of the manslaughter of her nine-year-old son Alfie and her partner Dirk Howell has been convicted of murdering the youngster, who was repeatedly assaulted. Photo: West Mercia Police/PA Wire

Scott had been found guilty at Coventry Crown Court of the manslaughter and 41-year-old Dirk Howell found guilty of the murder of Scott's son Alfie Steele on February 18, 2021.

Alfie had 50 injuries all over his body and was found lifeless and submerged with a body temperature of 23C in a warm bath.

It had been revealed today that she lived on Dryden Road in Wolverhampton, where she lived before moving to Droitwich in Worcestershire and is believed she went to Berrybrook Primary School in Wolverhampton to when she left Moreton Secondary School in the city at 16.

The street in the Scotlands Estate was quiet, but residents living on the street who remember Scott remembered her as loud and scruffy, but were also angered by her actions.

Carla Scott had previously lived on Dryden Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

One woman, who didn't want to be named, said she was having a hard time talking about it because she found it very unsettling to think about.

She said: "There's not much I can say about this whole thing as it just turns my stomach to think about it.

"All I remember of her is that I thought she was a scruff and I thought she was very loud and seemed to always be shouting at her kids, not nastily, but with a lot of loudness about her.

"This whole thing is pretty disgusting and makes me sick to think about it and I think if you ask other people on this street, they'll tell you the same thing."

Carla Scott has been convicted at Coventry Crown Court of the manslaughter of her nine-year-old son Alfie Steele. Photo: West Mercia Police/PA

A man on the street, who asked not to be named, said he felt nothing but anger about the death of Alfie.

He said: "I remember her living around here and she was noisy, but it's really bad to hear about this and what that boy went through.

"I'm just angry about it and I know what I think they should do to her."

A woman on the street, who also asked not to be named, said she could remember Scott living on the street, but hoped she never tried to come back to the street.

She said: "The family never seemed to be any trouble when they were here, from what I remember, but I think it's just horrible to hear about the thing she's done.

"I've got kids of my own and it's just awful to here what she did to her son, so I do feel very upset.

"I'm just glad that she doesn't live around here anymore, so that's ok, but my heart goes out to the kid as he didn't deserve that."

Dirk Howell was found guilty of Alfie’s murder by unanimous verdict. Photo: West Mercia Police/PA

Jurors took 10 hours and 13 minutes to convict Scott and Howell over the killing.

Scott was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 11-1, and cleared of his murder, with jurors returning their verdicts on Tuesday.

Scott was also found guilty of four counts of child cruelty, while Howell had previously admitted child cruelty.