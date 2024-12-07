Romanian prosecutors conduct raids linked to funding of Georgescu campaign

Romanian prosecutors have conducted raids linked to a man suspected of illegally financing a campaign to promote Calin Georgescu’s presidential run.

The move came a day after the country’s top court annulled the elections in which the far-right candidate had won the first round.

The raids at three properties in the central city of Brasov were based on suspicions of voter corruption, money laundering and cyber fraud, prosecutors said, and that the funds are suspected of originating from criminal activities.

The searches come after the Constitutional Court made the unprecedented decision on Friday to cancel the presidential elections, after a trove of declassified intelligence on Wednesday alleged Russia organised a sprawling campaign across platforms such as TikTok and Telegram to promote Mr Georgescu.

An official in the prosecutor’s office said the searches were conducted at properties linked to Bogdan Peschir. Intelligence alleged Mr Peschir is a key player behind a massive TikTok campaign that promoted Mr Georgescu.

Mr Georgescu had been in line to face Elena Lasconi in Sunday’s run-off vote (AP)

The secret services alleged that Peschir paid $381,000 (£299,000) to TikTok users to promote Mr Georgescu content on the Chinese-owned platform.

Intelligence authorities said information they obtained “revealed an aggressive promotion campaign” to increase and accelerate Mr Georgescu’s popularity.

“The charge is money laundering in connection with Georgescu’s financing,” the official said. He added Mr Peschir will be brought to capital Bucharest for questioning.

There is no clear link between Mr Peschir and alleged Russian interference. Russia denies any meddling in Romania.

The court’s published decision to annul the elections cited the illegal use of digital technologies including artificial intelligence, as well as the use of “undeclared sources of funding”.

Without naming Mr Georgescu, the court said one of the 13 candidates in the November 24 first round had improperly received “preferential treatment” on social media, which distorted the outcome of the vote.

Mr Georgescu also denounced the court’s Friday verdict as an “officialised coup” and an attack on democracy.

Despite being an outsider who declared zero campaign spending, Mr Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner on November 24.

He was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a run-off on Sunday.

A pro-European rally was held following the first round vote (AP)

Thirteen candidates ran in the first round presidential vote in this European Union and Nato member country, and has been gripped by myriad controversies since the first round. New dates will be set to re-run the presidential vote from scratch.

In a televised statement on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said he was “deeply concerned” by the contents of the intelligence reports, which indicated one candidate’s campaign was “unlawfully supported from outside Romania” and was a matter of national security.

“The same candidate declared zero campaign expenditures, despite running a highly sophisticated campaign,” he said.

“Intelligence reports revealed that this candidate’s campaign was supported by a foreign state with interests contrary to Romania’s.”

Ms Lasconi strongly condemned the court’s decision, saying it was “illegal, immoral, and crushes the very essence of democracy” and that the second round should have gone forward.

Many analysts were surprised by Mr Georgescu’s success (AP)

After Mr Georgescu topped the polls in the first round, his success left many political observers wondering how most local surveys had placed him behind at least five other candidates before the vote.

Many observers attributed his success to his TikTok account, which now has six million likes and 541,000 followers.

But some experts suspected Mr Georgescu’s online following was artificially inflated while Romania’s top security body alleged he was given preferential treatment by TikTok over other candidates.

In a separate case on Saturday, prosecutors raided nine other properties in six counties investigating alleged extremists groups accused of “promoting violence or hatred against individuals based on their ethnicity, sexual orientation, or political opinions” related to the elections.

Prosecutors said they were investigating messages inciting violence against a presidential election candidate or their supporters, and the promotion of fascist, racist, or xenophobic ideologies.