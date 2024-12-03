South Korean President declares emergency martial law over opposition

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an “emergency martial law”, accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government with anti-state activities.

Mr Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing.

He declared the step as critical for defending the country’s constitutional order.

It is not immediately clear how the steps will affect the country’s governance and democracy.

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.

His approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials – drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon’s announcement.