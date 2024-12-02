56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Fifty-six people have been killed and several others were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in southern Guinea following clashes between fans, the government said.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible for the stampede on Sunday, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said on national television.

The tragedy unfolded in Nzerekore city during the final of a local tournament between the Labe and Nzerekore teams, held in honour of Guinea’s military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, according to Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah on the X platform.

Children were reported to be among the dead.

Local media reported that security forces tried to use tear gas to restore calm after the chaos that followed a disputed penalty.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a section of the stadium shouting at the referee before clashes broke out as fans poured onto the field.

People could be seen running as they tried to escape from the stadium, many of them jumping the high fence.

Videos also showed many people lying on the floor in what looked like a hospital as a crowd gathered nearby, some assisting the wounded.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy opposition coalition called for an investigation. It said the tournament was organised to drum up support for the “illegal and inappropriate” political ambitions of the military leader.