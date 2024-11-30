Kim Jong Un vows North Korean support for Russia in Ukraine

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country will “invariably support” Russia’s war in Ukraine as he met Russia’s defence chief, state media reported Saturday.

A Russian military delegation led by defence minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday, amid growing international concern about the two countries’ expanding co-operation after North Korea sent thousands of troops to Russia last month.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Mr Kim and Mr Belousov reached “a satisfactory consensus” on boosting strategic partnership and defending each country’s sovereignty, security interests and international justice in the face of the rapidly changing international security environments in a Friday meeting.

Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov shakes hands with North Korean defence minister No Kwang Chol on his arrival at a Pyongyang airport (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Mr Kim said North Korea “will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists’ moves for hegemony,” KCNA said.

North Korea has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it a defensive response to what both Moscow and Pyongyang call Nato’s “reckless” eastward advance and US-led moves to stamp out Russia’s position as a powerful state.

Mr Kim critcised a US decision earlier this month to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied longer-range missiles as a direct intervention in the conflict.

He called recent Russian strikes on Ukraine “a timely and effective measure” to demonstrate Russia’s resolve, KCNA said.

According to US, Ukrainian and South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia and some of them have already begun engaging in combat on the frontlines.

US, South Korea and others say North Korea has also shipped artillery systems, missiles and other conventional weapons to replenish Russia’s exhausted weapons inventory.

North Korea and Russia have not formally confirmed the North Korean troops’ movements and have steadfastly denied reports of weapons shipments.

South Korea, the US and their partners are concerned Russia could give North Korea advanced weapons technology in return, including help to build more powerful nuclear missiles.

Last week, South Korean national security adviser Shin Wonsik told a local SBS TV programme that Seoul assessed that Russia has provided air defence missile systems to North Korea.

He said Russia also appeared to have given economic assistance to North Korea and various military technologies, including those needed for the North’s efforts to build a reliable space-based surveillance system.

Mr Belousov also met North Korean defence minister No Kwang Chol on Friday.

During a dinner banquet later the same day, Mr Belousov said the the two countries’ strategic partnership was crucial to defend their sovereignty from aggression and the arbitrary actions of imperialists, KCNA said.

In June, Mr Kim and Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a treaty requiring both countries to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. It is considered the two countries’ biggest defence deal since the end of the Cold War.