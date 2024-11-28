In Pictures: Big balloons, rain and protesters at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marched, soared and roared into its second century in New York on Thursday despite a drenching rain and a brief disruption from pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Performers lead the Tom Turkey float down Central Park West at the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (Jeenah Moon/AP)

The Spider-Man balloon floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Fallon rides a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters jumped barricades and sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don’t Celebrate Genocide” banner.

Spectators watch from an apartment balcony as Disney’s Minnie Mouse balloon floats by on Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band plays as it heads down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Thanks to the wet weather, ponchos and umbrellas were part of the festivities, along with the usual giant balloons, floats and star-studded performances.

The Wednesday’s Feast float moves down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

T-Pain rides on a float during the parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the parade (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

A performer dressed as a candy cane walks down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The Marshall from Paw Patrol balloon floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A performer dressed as a Christmas tree walks down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Parade performers march down Central Park West (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Handlers guide the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon down Sixth Avenue (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)