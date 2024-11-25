One dead after DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into house in Lithuania

One person has died after a DHL cargo plane has crashed on approach to an airport in Lithuania’s capital and skidded into a house.

A Spanish crew member died and the three other people on board were hurt, but no-one was harmed on the ground. The cause of the crash in Vilnius is under investigation.

A surveillance video showed the plane descending normally as it approached the airport before sunrise, and then exploding into a huge ball of fire behind a building. The moment of impact could not be seen in the video.

Lithuanian officials acknowledged that one line of inquiry will be whether Russia played a role given its suspected involvement in other cases of sabotage – although they stressed that there is no evidence for this yet.

“Without a doubt, we cannot rule out the terrorism version,” said Darius Jauniskis, chief of Lithuanian intelligence.

Police have yet to rule out terrorism, but the Prime Minister urged people not to indulge in speculation (AP)

Western security officials suspect that Russian intelligence is carrying out sabotage against their nations in retaliation for their support for Ukraine – including arson attacks, disinformation and by putting incendiary devices in packages on cargo planes.

In July, one caught fire at a courier hub in Germany and another ignited in a warehouse in England.

Polish prosecutors said last month that parcels with camouflaged explosives were sent via cargo companies to EU countries and Britain to “test the transfer channel for such parcels” that were ultimately destined for the US and Canada.

“We see Russia becoming more aggressive,” Mr Jauniskis said. “But for now, we really cannot make any attributions or point fingers at anyone, because there is no information about it.”

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a DHL cargo plane arriving from Leipzig, Germany, a major freight hub, and one of the injured was a German citizen.

At least one person was killed (AP)

The German transportation ministry said that experts from the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation would be sent to Lithuania to help with the investigation. Officials there also cautioned against trying to draw conclusions before all the evidence has been examined.

“No statements can yet be made about the cause of the accident. Whether it was an accident or whether another cause led to the crash of the cargo plane is the subject of the current investigation,” German Interior Ministry spokesperson Mehmet Atta said at a briefing in Berlin.

The head of Lithuania’s firefighting service said that the plane skidded a few hundred metres, and photos showed smoke rising from a damaged structure in an area of barren trees.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said after meeting with rescue officials: “Thankfully, despite the crash occurring in a residential area, no lives have been lost among the local population.”

Rescue workers sealed off the area, and fragments of the plane in DHL’s trademark yellow could be seen amid wreckage scattered across the crash site.

The cargo aircraft was carrying four people when it crashed at 5.30am local time (3.30am GMT). One person, a Spanish citizen, was declared dead and the other three crew members – who were Spanish, German and Lithuanian citizens – were injured, according to Ramunas Matonis, the head of communications for Lithuanian police.

The DHL aircraft was operated by Swiftair, a Madrid-based contractor. DHL said in an emailed comment that the plane “made a forced landing” about half a mile from the Vilnius airport, adding: “The cause of the accident is still unknown and an investigation is already under way.” Swiftair did not comment.

Investigations into the crash are continuing (AP)

One eyewitness, who gave her name only as Svaja, ran to a window when a light as bright as a red sun filled her room and she heard an explosion, followed by flashes and black smoke.

“I saw a fireball,” she said. “My first thought is that a world (war) has begun and it’s time to grab the documents and run somewhere to a shelter, to a basement.”

Laurynas Kasciunas, the Lithuanian defence minister, said “there were definitely no external factors that could have damaged the plane”.

“We can clearly see that. However, to find out what happened inside the plane, it will be necessary to interview the surviving crew members. And of course, the black box. That will take some time.”

Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing a little more than a mile short of the runway.

Weather at the airport was around freezing at the time of the crash, with cloudy conditions just before sunrise and winds of around 18mph.

The plane came down about a mile short of the runway, authorities said (AP)

The Boeing 737 was 31 years old, which is considered by experts to be an older airframe, though that’s not unusual for cargo flights.

The Prime Minister cautioned against speculation, saying investigators needed time to do their job.

“The responsible agencies are working diligently,” Ms Simonyte said. “I urge everyone to have confidence in the investigating authorities’ ability to conduct a thorough and professional investigation within an optimal timeframe.

“Only these investigations will uncover the true causes of the incident – speculation and guesswork will not help establish the truth.”