North Korean leader says past diplomacy only confirmed US hostility

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his past negotiations with the United States only confirmed Washington’s “unchangeable” hostility toward Pyongyang and described his nuclear build-up as the only way to counter external threats, state media said on Friday.

Mr Kim spoke on Thursday at a defence exhibition where North Korea displayed some of its most powerful weapons systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to target the US mainland, the North’s Korean Central News Agency said.

While meeting with army officers last week, he had pledged a “limitless” expansion of his military nuclear programme.

Mr Kim has yet to comment directly on Donald Trump’s re-election as US president.

President-elect Donald Trump (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP)

During his first term, Mr Trump held three highly orchestrated summits with the North Korean leader in 2018 and 2019, before the diplomacy collapsed over disagreements in exchanging the release of US-led economic sanctions and the North’s steps to wind down its nuclear programme.

During the speech at the exhibition, Mr Kim touched on the failed summits without naming Mr Trump.

“We have already gone as far as possible with the United States with negotiations, and what we ended up confirming was not a superpower’s will for co-existence, but a thorough position based on force and an unchangeable invasive and hostile policy,” he said.

Mr Kim accused the United States of raising military pressure on North Korea by strengthening its military co-operation with regional allies and increasing the deployment of “strategic strike means,” apparently a reference to major US assets like long-range bombers, submarines and aircraft carriers.

He called for accelerated efforts to advance the capabilities of his nuclear-armed military, saying the country’s only guarantee of security was to build up the “strongest defence power that can overwhelm the enemy”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Kim’s expanding nuclear weapons and missile programme includes various weapons targeting South Korea and Japan and longer-range missiles that have demonstrated the range to reach the US mainland.

Analysts say Mr Kim’s nuclear push is aimed at eventually pressuring Washington into accepting the North as a nuclear power and to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

In recent months, the priority of Mr Kim’s foreign policy has been Russia, as he tries to strengthen his international footing, embracing the idea of a “new Cold War” and aligning with President Vladimir Putin’s broader conflicts with the West.

Washington and its allies have accused North Korea of providing Russia with thousands of troops and huge amounts of military equipment, including artillery systems and missiles, to help sustain fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Kim, in return, could possibly receive badly needed economic aid and possible Russian technology transfers that would possibly enhance the threat posed by his nuclear-armed military, according to outside officials and experts.