Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse

The owners of a Colorado funeral home accused of piling 190 bodies inside a room-temperature building and giving the grieving relatives fake ashes have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse.

Jon and Carie Hallford entered the plea on Friday.

Prosecutors say the owners of the Return to Nature funeral home began improperly storing bodies in a building outside Colorado Springs as far back as 2019.

They allege the couple gave grieving families dry concrete in place of their loved ones’ remains.

Over the years, the Hallfords spent lavishly, buying luxury cars and laser body sculpting.

That ended when the bodies were discovered last year.