Putin touts Russia’s new missile and delivers a menacing warning to Nato

The new ballistic missile fired by Russia struck a military-industrial facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, but its real mission was delivering a deadly new message to Nato.

Hours after Thursday’s strike touched off a debate over whether the Ukrainian plant was hit by an intercontinental ballistic missile, President Vladimir Putin made a rare and surprise appearance on Russian television to clear up the mystery.

He described it as a new, intermediate-range ballistic missile that raced to its target at 10 times the speed of sound.

“Modern air defence systems that exist in the world and anti-missile defences created by the Americans in Europe can’t intercept such missiles,” Mr Putin declared in an icy and menacing tone.

The attack marked the first time that such a missile was used in the war — or in any conflict.

The dramatic events came in a week of soaring tensions as Ukraine struck targets in Russia with American-made longer-range missiles after the US eased restrictions on their use and Mr Putin responded by lowering the threshold for using Moscow’s nuclear arsenal.

Mr Putin said the missile was called “Oreshnik”, which in Russian means “hazelnut tree”, and that this first combat test of it “has gone successfully”.

He said in July that Russia would start producing intermediate-range missiles to “mirror” US plans to deploy such weapons. In his speech on Thursday, he said Russia developed Oreshnik in response to the US development and deployment of missiles with a similar range.

Intermediate-range missiles, or IRBMs, can fly between 310 to 3,400 miles. Ukrainian military officials said the missile was launched from the Russian region of Astrakhan on the Caspian Sea, 500 miles to the east.

While Russia has launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from even longer ranges, the new intermediate range missile marked the first such use of this kind of ground-launched ballistic missile, which can carry a much heavier conventional payload and could also be fitted with multiple nuclear warheads.

Rescue workers put out a fire after a Russian strike on Dnipro (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Mr Putin boasted that the missile, the latest in Russia’s arsenal of hypersonic weapons, reaches its target at speeds of Mach 10, rendering Western missile defences useless.

Matthew Savill, director of military sciences at the Royal United Services Institute, noted that the missile used on Thursday has a range “way beyond any of that seen in this conflict so far and possibly the first ever use in combat”.

He said the missile was capable of releasing multiple warheads at extremely high speeds, even though they are less accurate than cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles.

Video of the strike showed six fiery trails followed by powerful explosions – an apparent sign of the multiple warheads being used. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently confirmed.

As for Mr Putin’s claim that the Western systems could not intercept the missile, Mr Savill said “these are quite hard to defend against” even for advanced US Patriot systems.

“You’re dropping multiple independently targetable warheads, MIRVs, at extremely high speed, so even Patriot will struggle to basically intercept those,” he said.

Mr Putin has described Thursday’s use of the Oreshnik as a response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian military facilities in Bryansk and Kursk regions earlier this week with Western-supplied weapons.

One of those strikes killed and wounded an unspecified number of Russian servicemen, which the Kremlin leader said added “elements of a global character” to the conflict.

Mr Putin has warned previously that use of the Western weapons would mean that Russia and Nato are at war.

“We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities,” he said.

“And in case of escalation of aggressive actions we will respond resolutely in a mirror way.”

If Russia launches more strikes on Ukraine with the new missile, it will warn of its use in advance to allow civilians to reach safety as a “humanitarian” gesture, Mr Putin said, adding that Moscow is not worried about tipping off the enemy since it cannot stop the attack.

“I would recommend the ruling elites of the countries that are hatching plans to use their military contingents against Russia to seriously think about it,” Mr Putin said.

Mr Savill said the new missile is sending a fear-inducing signal from Russia that “we’ve got stuff that outrages you”.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council that is chaired by Mr Putin, stepped up the rhetoric by posting a video of the missile attack on Ukraine and chastising the West.

“So, that’s what you wanted? Well, you’ve damn well got it! A hypersonic ballistic missile attack,” he posted on X.

In a speech to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack and accused Moscow of using Ukraine as a testing ground for its new weapon.

“Today, our insane neighbour has once again shown what they truly are, and how they despise dignity, freedom, and human life itself. And how terrified they are,” he said.