Icelandic volcano erupts for the seventh time in a year

A volcano has erupted for the seventh time since December on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

Iceland’s meteorological office, which monitors seismic activity, said Wednesday’s eruption occurred at 11.14pm local time creating a fissure around 1.8 miles long.

It is estimated the eruption is considerably smaller than the previous eruption in August.

This photograph provided by Civil Protection in Iceland shows a new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland (Civil Protection in Iceland via AP)

While the eruption poses no threat to aviation, authorities have issued a gas warning across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavik.

The repeated volcanic eruptions close to Grindavík, a town of 3,800 people about 30 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, have damaged infrastructure and property and forced many residents to relocate to guarantee their safety.

Authorities say the town is not threatened further by this latest eruption.