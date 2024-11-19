Croatia set to hold presidential election on December 29

Croatia will hold a presidential election on December 29, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has announced.

Authorities are yet to formally set the vote.

If no candidate wins an outright majority on December 29, a run-off vote will be held two weeks later.

Incumbent populist President Zoran Milanovic has said he would run for re-election.

Mr Milanovic is backed by opposition Social Democratic Party, while his main challenger is expected to be Dragan Primorac, a candidate of the governing conservatives.

Mr Milanovic and Plenkovic are bitter political rivals. Mr Milanovic has opposed the Croatian government’s support for Ukraine, including participation of Croatian troops in a Nato-led training mission for Ukrainian soldiers.

The election will also be held as the conservative government was shaken this week by the arrest of the health minister Vili Beros on suspicion of corruption in procurement deals for Croatian hospitals.

Several other candidates from both the left and right are also expected to join the presidential race.

Mr Milanovic, 58, had served as prime minister in the past, before winning the presidential election five years ago by beating then incumbent Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic.