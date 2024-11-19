Australian tourists in hospital after suspected severe alcohol poisoning in Laos

Two Australian tourists are being treated in Thailand for suspected severe alcohol poisoning after consuming tainted drinks in neighbouring Laos, Australian media has reported.

The two 19-year-old women were on a backpacking holiday in Laos when they became ill in the tourist town of Vang Vieng, The Age newspaper in the women’s hometown of Melbourne reported.

Duong Duc Toan, manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, said on Tuesday that staff were told by other guests that the women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on November 13, and they arranged transport to a hospital for them.

Tourists talk to a bar owner in Vang Vieng, Laos (Anupam Nath/AP)

He said that two days earlier, the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel as a gesture of hospitality. He said no other guest reported any issue, adding that the women had then gone for a night out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade confirmed that it was providing consular assistance to two Australians and their families in Thailand but could not provide further information for privacy reasons.

“Our thoughts are with them at this deeply distressing time,” the office said.

They were then transported to Thailand and were being treated at hospitals in Bangkok and Udon Thani, The Age newspaper reported. Their parents had flown in to be with them.

It was not clear what the two drank, but methanol is sometimes used as a cheap alternative to ethanol as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Vang Vieng is a tourist town particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports. Businesses appeared to be going on as usual Tuesday evening in the surrounding neighbourhood of the hostel bustling with bars and food stalls.

A notice displayed at the bar of Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos (Anupam Nath/AP)

Jasmine Antonius, a Dutch tourist who has been in Vang Vieng for three days, said that she had tried to be more careful with drinks after she heard about the case.

“I think sometimes you’re not really watching how your drinks are being made,” she said.

“I feel now it’s a wake-up call for many people since this happened. So I hope people would take more precaution because it’s really sad.”

It was not immediately possible to verify reports that other tourists were also poisoned in the same incident.

Mr Toan, the hostel manager, said he hoped the investigation would clear its name, but for now the hostel had stopped giving free shots to its guests.