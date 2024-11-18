Children and parents among eight killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed eight people, including two children aged seven and nine, and their parents, Palestinian officials said on Monday.

A third child, who was 10 years old, was wounded in an overnight strike on a tent where displaced people were sheltering in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the Civil Defence, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government.

Children and their parents were among the casualties in Israel’s latest strike on Gaza (File/Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

A separate strike on Monday morning killed four people, including a woman and a child, in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Israeli military blames civilian deaths on Hamas, accusing militants of hiding among civilians and fighting from residential areas. It rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children.

The war began when Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250.

Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their release (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 43,800 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.

They do not distinguish between militants and civilians but say most of those killed are women and children.

The fighting has left some 76 people dead in Israel, including 31 soldiers.