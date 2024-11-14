Trump expected to choose vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary
Mr Kennedy ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race and abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Donald Trump his endorsement.
US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), according to two people familiar with the discussions.
HHS is a massive cabinet agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programmes Medicare and Medicaid.
Mr Kennedy, a former Democrat who ran as an independent in this year’s presidential race, abandoned his bid after striking a deal to give Mr Trump his endorsement with a promise to have a role in health policy in the administration.
He and Mr Trump have since become good friends, with Mr Kennedy frequently receiving loud applause at Mr Trump’s rallies.
The expected appointment was first reported by Politico on Thursday.