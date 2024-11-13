US intends to shore up support for Ukraine until Trump takes office

US President Joe Biden intends to bolster US military support to Ukraine in the final months of his administration, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Mr Blinken spoke after Russia launched a sophisticated missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.

The US will “continue to shore up everything we’re doing for Ukraine to make sure that it can effectively defend itself against this Russian aggression”, America’s top diplomat told reporters at Nato headquarters.

Mr Blinken also warned that North Korea’s decision to send its troops into combat operations alongside Russian forces “demands and will get a firm response”.

US, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments say up to 12,000 North Korean combat troops are being sent to fight.

Russia has launched a drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The bulk of those troops were expected to be deployed in Russia’s Kursk region where Ukrainian troops have seized a swathe of territory.

Russia’s early morning missile and drone attack was the first on Kyiv in 73 days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is intensifying its strikes, apparently in an effort to discourage Ukrainians from continuing the war, which is approaching its 1,000-day milestone.

Russia appears to be pressing its advantage as doubt swirls about how Washington might change policy on the war after Donald Trump takes office as US President in January. The US is the biggest provider of military help to Ukraine.

Mr Trump has slammed the Biden administration for giving Kyiv tens of billions of dollars in aid and has promised to quickly end the conflict.

Ukraine’s international backers fear that any rushed settlement would mostly benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.