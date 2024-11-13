Russia strikes Kyiv with a combined drone and missile attack

Russian forces have struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days, officials said.

The damage is still being assessed after air raid warnings blared in the Ukrainian capital for hours.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defence forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

It is the first such attack on the capital in months (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defences and cause maximum damage.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in the Brovary district of Kyiv, according to emergency services.

Debris from the attack caused a fire at a warehouse, according to Kyiv governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

Mr Popko also announced daytime electricity supply restrictions for businesses and industry in Kyiv due to Russian shelling and deficit in power generation.