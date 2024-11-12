Judge delays ruling on whether to scrap Trump’s conviction in hush money case

A judge has postponed a decision on whether to undo President-elect Donald Trump’s conviction in his hush money case because of a US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

New York Judge Juan M Merchan had been set to rule on Tuesday but instead he told Mr Trump’s lawyers that he will delay the ruling until November 19.

According to emails filed in court, Mr Trump’s lawyers asked for the delay over the weekend, arguing there are “strong reasons for the requested stay, and eventually dismissal of the case in the interests of justice”.