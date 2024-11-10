Moscow rattled by barrage of drone strikes

A massive drone strike has rattled Moscow and its suburbs, injuring a woman and temporarily halting air traffic at some of Russia’s busiest airports.

Russia’s defence ministry said 70 drones were shot down overnight into Sunday in its territory, including 34 over the outskirts of Moscow.

The aviation authority said flights were briefly grounded at major international airports including Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

A woman in her 50s suffered burns to her face, neck and hands after drones sparked a blaze in her village south-east of Moscow, local governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

No-one was hurt in Moscow itself, according to Mr Sobyanin, although Russian channels on the messaging app Telegram carried eyewitness reports of drone debris setting fire to suburban homes.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a “record” 145 drones at Ukrainian territory overnight, according to Kyiv’s air force, 62 of which were shot down.

A further 67 were “lost”, the air force said, a likely reference to electronic jamming that caused the drones to veer off course.

At least one person was injured as Russian drones struck residential areas in the southern port of Odesa, local government Oleh Kiper reported.