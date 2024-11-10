At least 17 dead in Israeli air strike on Gaza
A local hospital official said a home was hit in the refugee camp of Jabaliya.
An Israeli air strike on the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 17 people, according to local hospital officials.
Dr Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said nine women are among the dead.
He said they were killed in a strike on a home in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, where Israel has been carrying out an offensive for more than a month.