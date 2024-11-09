Candyman actor Tony Todd dies aged 69

Actor Tony Todd, perhaps best known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film Candyman, has died aged 69, his manager confirmed.

Todd died on Wednesday at his home in the Los Angeles area, his manager Jeffrey Goldberg said.

Mr Goldberg added: “I had the privilege to have Tony as my friend and client for over 30 years and I will miss that amazing man every single day.”

His management company said: “Known worldwide for his towering presence, both physically and artistically, Tony leaves behind an indelible legacy in film, theatre, and the hearts of those who had the honour of knowing him.

“We bid farewell to Tony Todd, a giant of cinema and a beloved soul whose impact on our lives and the world of film will never be forgotten.”

The star’s film career included roles in award-winning movies such as the Oliver Stone-directed classic Platoon, released in 1986.

Todd was also known for his role in the 2000 horror film Final Destination and its sequel in 2003.

Tony Todd also appeared in Platoon (AP)

New Line Cinema mourned Todd’s death on social media over the weekend, saying on Instagram: “The industry has lost a legend.

“We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony.”

The original Candyman was released in 1992 and was followed by several sequels, the most recent arriving in 2021. In the original, Todd played a menacing killer with a hook on one arm.

The premise is built around an urban myth that the Candyman can be summoned by saying his name five times in front of a mirror. The 2021 sequel explores societal problems such as racism and police brutality.

Todd also appeared in box office hits such as The Crow, The Rock, and the 1990 remake of Night Of The Living Dead.

The actor’s television career included roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Night Court, Matlock and Law & Order.

He was also a prolific voiceover artist.

Goldberg’s company said: “Off-screen, Tony was cherished as a mentor, a friend, and a beacon of kindness and wisdom.

“He gave his time and resources to aspiring actors, consistently advocating for greater representation and authenticity within the industry.

“Those who knew him will remember his warm laugh, generous spirit, and his dedication to his craft.

“Whether on stage, on screen, or in personal conversations, Tony brought an unyielding honesty that resonated deeply with his friends, family, and fans.”