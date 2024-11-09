Biden and Trump to meet in White House on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the White House has said.

Such a postelection meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

However, Mr Trump, a Republican, did not host Mr Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after Mr Trump lost the election in 2020.

https://x.com/POTUS/status/1855286806666719666

Mr Trump sought the presidency four years later, and this week he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

He is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Mr Biden called Mr Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office.

In a speech on Thursday, Mr Biden said he had assured Mr Trump “that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve”.

Their upcoming meeting is set for 11am (4pm GMT).