Sony’s strong sales of games, music and image sensors help profits soar by 69%

Sony’s profits have surged 69% on the back of strong sales of its image sensors, games, music and network services.

Tokyo-based Sony’s quarterly profit totalled 338.5 billion yen (£1.7 billion) in July-September, up from 200 billion yen (£154m) in the same period last year.

Consolidated quarterly sales edged up 3% year-on-year to 2.9 trillion yen (£14.7bn).

The Japanese electronic and entertainment giant’s results were boosted by healthy demand around the world for image sensors used in mobile products.

SZA helped boost Sony sales (Yui Mok/PA)

Sales also held up in its video games division. During the latest quarter, 3.8 million PlayStation 5 game consoles were sold globally, although that is below the 4.9 million units sold in the same period a year ago.

Demand remained strong for PS5 game software, according to Sony.

The top-selling music releases from Sony for the quarter included SOS by SZA, David Gillmore’s Luck And Strange and Kenshi Yonezu’s Lost Corner.

One area where Sony’s business suffered was its movies division, which was hurt by production delays caused by the strikes in Hollywood.

Among the recent hit films from Sony was It Ends With Us, a romantic drama based on a novel.

Sony, which also makes digital cameras and TVs, stuck to its forecast for a 980 billion yen (£4.9bn) profit for the fiscal year through March 2025, up 1% from the previous fiscal year.