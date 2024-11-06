Trump wins swing state of North Carolina, narrowing Harris’s path to victory

Donald Trump has won the battleground state of North Carolina.

The former US president fended off a challenge from Kamala Harris, who was looking to flip the state and expand her pathways to 270 electoral votes.

Mr Trump had made stops to the state in each of the last three days of the campaign to deprive Ms Harris of the win.

Ms Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon told staff in a memo that the “blue wall” of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin was now the Democrat’s “clearest path” to victory.