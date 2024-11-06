Tito Jackson’s funeral held at cemetery where his brother Michael is buried

The funeral of Tito Jackson has been held at the same cemetery in California where his brother Michael Jackson and his father Joe Jackson are buried.

Family and friends gathered on Monday to mourn the singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at the age of 70.

He lived in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Photos from several media outlets showed that mourners included his siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, and Michael’s children Paris and Bigi Jackson.

Tito Jackson’s sons said on Instagram that, after the service, a smaller family ceremony was held a few miles away at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, where he was buried.

Tito Jackson’s death on September 15 was the second of the nine Jackson siblings, after Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 in 2009.

Tito Jackson was the third child of Joe and Katherine Jackson. His mother is now 94.

Michael Jackson was buried 15 years ago in a mausoleum at the cemetery near Los Angeles, which is also the burial place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney. Joe Jackson was buried there in 2018.