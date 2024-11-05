89 people missing one week after catastrophic floods in eastern Valencia region

Eighty-nine people are confirmed to be missing one week after the catastrophic floods in the eastern Valencia region, Spanish authorities said.

It is the first figure of the missing to be made public.

The number only corresponds to the eastern Valencia region, where 211 of the 217 confirmed deaths took place.

Volunteers and residents clean the mud from the streets in an area affected by floods in Paiporta, Valencia (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The Superior Court of Valencia said the figure was based on those cases whereby families had provided information and biological samples of their unlocated loved ones.