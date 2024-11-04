Death toll in Lebanon passes 3,000 in 13-month Israel-Hezbollah war

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon during the 13 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the country’ Health Ministry has said.

At least 13,492 have been injured.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on October 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza.

Flame and smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Hezbollah and Hamas are both allied with Iran.

The conflict dramatically escalated on September 23 with intense Israeli airstrikes on south and east Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving hundreds dead and leading to the displacement of nearly 1.2 million people.

Israel began a ground invasion of south Lebanon on October 1, causing wide destruction in border villages but making little advances on the ground inside Lebanon.

In Israel, 72 people have been killed from Hezbollah attacks, including 30 soldiers.