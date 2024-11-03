Kamala Harris will appear on SNL before presidential election

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), briefly stepping away from the battleground states she has been campaigning in with just three days to go before the election.

Ms Harris departed on Air Force Two after a campaign stop on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was scheduled to head to Detroit, but once the aircraft was in the air, aides said it was heading to New York.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Centre (AP/Brynn Anderson)

Her appearance on the show was confirmed by three people familiar with Ms Harris’ plans who were not authorised to speak publicly about them.

It is the final SNL episode before election day on Tuesday local time.