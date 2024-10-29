Express & Star
Close

Child killed and three others injured after car crashes into Australian school

One boy was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died soon thereafter.

Published
Victoria Police establish a crime scene outside of a school in Hawthorn East, in Melbourne, Australia

A child has died and three others have been injured after a car crashed into a primary school in Australia, police said.

The car had been driving along Burgess Road in Hawthorn East when it crashed through the school fence at about 2.30pm local time, a Victoria police statement confirmed.

The car veered off the road, hit the fence and hit a group of children sitting on a bench at Auburn South Primary School, located about four miles east of the Victorian capital of Melbourne city.

The driver, a 40-year-old Hawthorn East woman, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

Her passenger, a primary school-aged child, was not injured.

One 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but has since died.

Two 11-year-olds, one girl and one boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. A 10-year-old boy was also rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by major collision investigation unit detectives.

The injured children had been sitting on a park bench, an unnamed Education Department official told national broadcaster ABC.

An Education Department spokesperson declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular