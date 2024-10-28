Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd executed in Iran over terror conviction

Iranian-German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, who was kidnapped in Dubai in 2020 by Iranian security forces, has been executed in Iran after being convicted on terror charges disputed by his family, the country’s judiciary reported on Monday.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported his execution took place on Monday morning.

Iran accused Mr Sharmahd, who lived in Glendora, California, of planning a 2008 attack on a mosque that killed 14 people and wounded over 200 others, as well as plotting other assaults through the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran and its Tondar militant wing.

Iran also accused Mr Sharmahd of “disclosing classified information” on missile sites of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard during a television programme in 2017.

“Without a doubt, the divine promise regarding the supporters of terrorism will be fulfilled, and this is a definite promise,” the judiciary said announcing his execution.

His family disputed the allegations and had worked for years to see him freed. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mr Sharmahd had been in Dubai in 2020, trying to travel to India for a business deal involving his software company. He was hoping to get a connecting flight despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic disrupting global travel at the time.

His family received the last message from him on July 28 2020.

It is unclear how the abduction happened but tracking data showed his mobile phone travelled south from Dubai to the city of Al Ain on July 29, crossing the border into Oman and staying overnight near an Islamic school in the border city of al-Buraimi.

On July 30, tracking data showed the mobile phone travelled to the Omani port city of Sohar, where the signal stopped.

Two days later, Iran announced it had captured Mr Sharmahd in a “complex operation”. The Intelligence Ministry published a photograph of him blindfolded.