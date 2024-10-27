Trump veers away from swing states for hometown rally at Madison Square Garden

Donald Trump is finally getting his Madison Square Garden moment.

With just over a week to go before the US presidential election, the former president will take the stage at one of the country’s most famous venues, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign’s closing message against Democratic vice-president Kamala Harris.

“Madison Square Garden is the centre of the universe,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, noting the venue’s storied history hosting events including the 1971 “Fight of the century”.

The rally is one of a series of detours Mr Trump has made from battleground states, including a recent rally in Coachella, California – best known for the famous music festival named after the town – and one over the summer on the Jersey Shore. This summer he campaigned in the South Bronx.

While some Democrats and TV pundits have questioned Mr Trump’s decision to hold what they dismiss as vanity events, the rally guarantees the former president what he most craves: the spotlight, wall-to-wall coverage and a national audience.

Workers place signs in seats before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Sunday (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Along with trying to energise his base, Mr Trump’s campaign has been attempting to court the few remaining undecided voters, many of whom do not get their news from traditional outlets.

To reach them, Mr Trump has spent hours appearing on popular podcasts. His campaign has worked to create viral moments like his visit last weekend to a McDonald’s restaurant, where he made fries and served supporters through the drive-thru window.

Video of the stop posted by his campaign has been viewed more than 40 million times on TikTok alone.

Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican and ally of the former president, said Mr Trump has been talking about holding an event at the venue since the start of his campaign.

“He’s not just going to be speaking to the attendees inside Madison Square Garden,” Mr Zeldin said. “There will be people tuning in from battleground states all across the country.”

Ms Harris has also travelled to non-battleground states for major events intended to drive a national message. She appeared in Houston on Friday with music superstar Beyonce to speak about reproductive rights, and will deliver her own closing argument on Tuesday from the Ellipse in Washington – where Mr Trump spoke ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Donald Trump dancing during a campaign rally at the Bryce Jordan Centre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mr Trump will be joined at the rally by supporters including Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who has spent tens of millions to boost his campaign.

New York has not voted for a Republican for president in 40 years. But that has not stopped Mr Trump from continuing to insist he believes he can win.

“We think there’s a chance,” he said on The Brian Kilmeade Show earlier this week, pointing to frustrations over an influx of migrants to the city and concerns over crime.

Mr Trump routinely uses his hometown as a foil before audiences in other states, painting a dark vision of the city that bears little resemblance to reality. He has cast it as crime-ridden and overrun by violent, immigrant gangs who have taken over Fifth and Madison avenues and occupied Times Square.

The former president has a complicated history with the place where he built his business empire and that made him a tabloid and reality TV star.

Its residents indicted him last year on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He was found guilty in that case, and also found liable in civil court for business fraud and sexual abuse.