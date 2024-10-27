Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire and release of four hostages

Egypt’s president has said his country has proposed a two-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during which four hostages held in Gaza would be freed.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, speaking in Cairo, said the proposal also includes the release of some Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Egypt has been a key mediator along with Qatar and the United States.

This is the first time Egypt’s president has publicly proposed such a plan. There has been no immediate response from Israel or Hamas.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a ceremony on Sunday marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr el-Sissi said the proposal aims to “move the situation forward”. He said that once the two-day ceasefire goes into effect, negotiations will continue to make it permanent.

There has not been a ceasefire since November’s weeklong pause in fighting and hostage and prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Mossad chief was travelling to Doha on Sunday for talks with the prime minister of Qatar and the CIA chief.

The announcement came after Palestinian officials said on Sunday that Israeli strikes on northern Gaza killed at least 33 people, mostly women and children. Israel said it targeted militants.

In a separate development, a truck rammed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding more than 30.

Israeli police said the attacker was an Arab citizen of Israel. The ramming occurred outside a military base and near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.