Leonardo DiCaprio backs Kamala Harris for president

Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, with the Oscar-winning actor expressing support for the Democratic nominee in a video released on Friday.

DiCaprio, long an outspoken advocate for addressing the climate crisis, has supported Democratic candidates in the past.

In early 2020, he attended a fundraiser for Joe Biden at the home of former Paramount Pictures chief Sherry Lansing.

In the video posted to Instagram, DiCaprio praised Ms Harris’s ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and helping to build a green economy.

He also noted her involvement in passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

As Vice President, Ms Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law that was approved with only Democratic support.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Ms Harris has received the support of many high-profile celebrities including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock and George Clooney.

She held a rally on Thursday night in the Atlanta suburbs with former president Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. Beyonce, whose song Freedom is a Harris campaign anthem, is expected to be at Ms Harris’s Houston rally on Friday.

Republican nominee Donald Trump’s celebrity supporters include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr and Kid Rock.

In December 2016, DiCaprio and the head of his eponymous foundation met Mr Trump, then president-elect, to discuss how jobs centred on preserving the environment could boost the economy.