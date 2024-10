Haitian gangs open fire at UN helicopter still in flight as violence continues

Gangs in Haiti have opened fire on a United Nations (UN) helicopter as it prepared to land in Port-au-Prince, with the gun attack the latest uptick of violence in the Caribbean country’s capital with civil unrest surging once again.

The aircraft was hit by several rounds of ammunition on Thursday, a UN source who was not authorised to confirm the incident told the Associated Press.

The helicopter had three crew members and 15 passengers on board at the time.

No injuries were recorded in the wake of the incident, with the helicopter landing safely shortly thereafter.

The attack comes five months after Haiti’s main international airport reopened following coordinated gang attacks that forced it to close for nearly three months.

Police from the Bahamas are welcomed by Haitian and Kenyan police, part of a UN-backed multinational force, at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

The violence has spilled to nearby areas including Arcahaie, where some 50 suspected gang members died this week after attacking the coastal town located just northwest of the capital.

Among the dead are at least a dozen gunmen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said on Thursday.

While the majority were killed by police, a group of gunmen drowned on Wednesday after their boat hit the reef as they ferried ammunition to gangs attacking the town of Arcahaie, Wilner Rene from Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said.

He told Radio Caraibes that the attack began on Monday, with gunmen burning homes and cars across Arcahaie.

When the gangs ran out of ammunition, they hid in nearby areas and were ferreted out by residents and police, he said.

A man rolls a tyre as walks along a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

The attack is still ongoing, and Mr Rene warned that officers on the scene urgently need reinforcements from soldiers and special police units.

The attack is blamed on a gang coalition called Viv Ansanm, which also has targeted communities in Port-au-Prince in recent days.

Those attacks have displaced more than 10,000 people in the capital in just one week, according to a report released Thursday by the UN’s International Organisation for Migration.

More than half of those left homeless crowded into 14 makeshift shelters, including schools.

The remainder are temporarily staying with relatives.

The spike in gang violence comes just months after a UN-backed mission led by Kenyan police began with the aim of quelling a surge in violence from gangs, who control more than 80% of Port-au-Prince.

More than 700,000 people have been left homeless, and thousands have been killed.

The US government and top Haitian officials have warned that the Kenyan-led mission lacks personnel and funding and have asked that it be replaced with a UN peacekeeping mission.