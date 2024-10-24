India evacuates hundreds of thousands of people as it braces for tropical storm

Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and cancelled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, bringing wind speeds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (74 mph), as it pushes toward the country’s eastern coastline.

It is set to make landfall late on Thursday and early on Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia.

Global warming driven by planet-heating gases has caused them to become more extreme and unpredictable.

The storm is expected to affect most parts of the eastern state of Odisha, which saw strong winds and rain on Thursday morning.

Authorities have closed schools, cancelled more than 200 trains, suspended flights and warned fishermen not to venture out to sea.

Downpours also began lashing areas of neighbouring West Bengal state, where some districts are also likely to be hit, prompting officials there to be on high alert.

Odisha’s chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the Press Trust of India news agency that around 300,000 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas, adding that three districts were likely to be severely affected.

Authorities plan to evacuate over one million people from 14 districts.

Several teams of aid and rescue workers have also been deployed to the state, which is prone to severe cyclones and storms.

“The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation. You are in safe hands,” Mr Majhi said.

India’s eastern coasts have long been prone to cyclones, but the number of intense storms is increasing along the country’s coast.

Last year was India’s deadliest cyclone season in recent years, killing 523 people and costing an estimated £1.9 billion in damage.