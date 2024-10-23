US intelligence agent accuses Russia of viral smear campaign against Tim Walz

Groups in Russia have created and have spread viral disinformation targeting Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in the lead-up to the US election, a senior US intelligence official has stated.

The viral social media clip features baseless accusations levied against Mr Walz harking back nearly two decades to when he was a school teacher.

However, as per the Associated Press’ (AP) unnamed source from within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the video contains several indications that it has been manipulated.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally on October 19 (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Analysts identified clues that linked the content to Russian disinformation operations, the official told AP, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the office of the director.

Digital researchers had already linked the video to Russia, but Tuesday’s announcement is the first time federal authorities have confirmed the connection.

The disinformation targeting Mr Walz is consistent with Russian disinformation seeking to undermine the campaign of Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris, with Mr Walz joining her on the ballot as her running mate for the November election.

Russia also has spread disinformation aimed at stoking discord and division ahead of voting, officials said and may seek to encourage violent protests after Americans go to the polls on November 5.

Last month, analysts at Microsoft revealed that a viral video that baselessly claimed Ms Harris left a woman paralysed in a hit-and-run accident 13 years ago was the work of Russian disinformation.

More recently, a video surfaced featuring a man claiming to be a former student of Mr Walz’s who accused the candidate of sexual misconduct years ago.

Private researchers at firms that track disinformation, including NewsGuard, already have concluded the video was fake and that the man in the footage is not who he claimed to be.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has also been targeted, the intelligence officer said (Morry Gash/AP)

The Associated Press also contacted Viktor Yeliohin, the former employer of the man whose identity was used in the video, with Mr Yeliohin confirming the person in the video clip was an imposter.

Some researchers have also suggested the video may contain evidence that it was created using artificial intelligence, but US officials have stopped short of the same conclusion, saying only that the video contained multiple indications of manipulation.

The Associated Press reached out to the Russian Embassy for comment regarding the viral video about Mr Walz.