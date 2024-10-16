Israeli jets strike southern suburbs of Beirut

Israeli jets have struck the southern suburbs of Beirut for the first time in six days, Lebanese state media reported.

The casualty count was not yet clear.

The attack comes just one day after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the United States government gave him some assurances of Israel easing its strikes in the Lebanese capital.

Israel says it is striking Hezbollah assets in the suburbs, where the militant group has a strong presence, but it is also a busy residential and commercial area.

The Israeli military said the new strike hit a weapons warehouse under a residential building.

Military chiefs posted an evacuation warning on the X, formerly Twitter, platform saying it is targeting a building in the Haret Hreik area.

An Associated Press photographer who witnessed the strikes said there were three in the area. The first strike was documented less than an hour after the notice.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on October 8 in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, following their surprise attack on southern Israel.

Almost one year of low-level fighting has turned into all-out war and displaced some 1.2 million people in Lebanon.

Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs (Hussein Malla/AP)

Elsewhere, Lebanon’s Civil Defense said the death toll from an Israeli strike on the southern town of Qana has risen to 15.

Nuhad Bustanji, a spokesperson for the Lebanese Civil Defense, had earlier said one person was killed and 34 wounded, with the toll likely to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Videos shared on social media showed the smoking ruins of what appears to be a building targeted in the strike with surrounding structures damaged as well.

Local media said there were several strikes in the southern town Tuesday night.

Qana was the site of an Israeli artillery strike on a United Nations compound that killed dozens of civilians in 1996.