North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean roads in symbolic display of anger

North Korea has blown up the northern sections of unused roads that once linked it with the South, with the rivals exchanging threats days after the North claimed its rival flew drones over its capital, Pyongyang.

The roads’ choreographed demolition underlines North Korea’s growing anger against South Korea’s conservative government.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to sever relations with South Korea and abandon the goal of achieving peaceful Korean unification.

Observers say it is unlikely Mr Kim will launch a pre-emptive, large-scale attack on South Korea because of fears that an almost certain massive retaliation by the more superior forces of the United States and South Korea would threaten Pyongyang’s survival.

A TV screen at Seoul railway station in South Korea reports North Korea has blown up parts of inter-Korean roads (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

In response to the explosions, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said its military fired within southern sections of the border as it bolstered its readiness and surveillance posture.

The statement did not give details, but the move could have been an attempt to avert cross-border fire by North Korea. It was not immediately known whether North Korea responded.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles affairs with North Korea, separately condemned the North’s detonations as a “highly abnormal” and “regressive” measure that violates previous inter-Korean agreements.

Video provided by South Korea’s military showed a cloud of white and grey smoke emerging from the explosion at a road near the western border town of Kaesong. North Korean trucks and excavators could be seen clearing out debris.

Another video showed smoke emerging from a coastal road near the eastern border.

Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone in Paju, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

North Korea has a history of staging the choreographed destruction of facilities on its own soil as a political message.

In 2020, North Korea blew up an empty, South Korean-built liaison office building just north of the border in retaliation for South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns.

In 2018, North Korea demolished tunnels at its nuclear testing site at the start of nuclear diplomacy with the US, and in 2008, it blew up a cooling tower at its main nuclear complex when earlier disarmament-for-aid negotiations with Washington and others were happening.

Destroying the roads, which were mainly built with South Korean money, would be in line with Mr Kim’s order in January to abandon the goal of peaceful Korean unification and formally designate South Korea as the country’s “invariable principal enemy”.

That order surprised many outside North Korea watchers because it seemed to break from his predecessors’ long-cherished dreams of peacefully unifying the Korean Peninsula on the North’s terms.

Visitors use binoculars to see the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Experts say Mr Kim is probably aiming to diminish South Korea’s voice in the regional nuclear stand-off and seek direct dealings with the US. He may also hope to diminish South Korean cultural influence and bolster his family’s dynastic rule at home.

North Korea has accused South Korea of infiltrating drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happens again.

South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned that North Korea would face the end of its regime if the safety of South Korean citizens is threatened.

Kim Yo Jong, Mr Kim’s powerful sister, said on Tuesday that North Korea has secured unspecified clear evidence that South Korean “military gangsters” are behind the alleged drone flights. She warned that South Korea “will have to pay a dear price”.

North Korea’s state media reported on Tuesday that Mr Kim had set out unspecified tasks related to “immediate military action” and the operation of his war deterrent during a meeting on Monday.

North Korea’s military earlier threatened to turn South Korea into “piles of ashes”, saying its frontline army units are ready to open fire.

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

During a previous era of inter-Korean detente in the 2000s, the two Koreas reconnected two road routes and two railway tracks across their heavily fortified border. But their operations were suspended as the Koreas wrangled over North Korea’s nuclear programme and other issues.

The South Korean Unification Ministry said the roads and the rail links were built with South Korean materials and equipment worth 132.9 million US dollars (£101.8 million) provided in the form of loans, and the North is still obligated to pay back the aid.

Last week, North Korea said it would permanently block its border with South Korea and build frontline defence structures.

South Korean officials said North Korea has been adding anti-tank barriers and laying mines along the border since earlier this year.

They said North Korea has also planted mines and removed lamps along its sections of the inter-Korean roads and taken out ties on the northern side of the railways.

In recent years North Korea has performed a run of provocative missile tests, and South Korea and the US have expanded military drills and co-operation.