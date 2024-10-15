£42m plan to give Notre Dame area green facelift as part of Paris-wide eco plan

As Notre Dame gears up to reopen its doors in December, Paris is on the verge of an eco-revival, bringing nature back to the forefront of the City of Light.

Beyond restoring the cathedral’s famous spire and medieval charm, the city announced plans on Tuesday to revamp Notre Dame’s surroundings — to a tune of 50 million euros (£42 million) — into a serene, green oasis.

The project echoes a broader, post-Olympics eco-facelift that is reshaping Paris from its historic monuments to its bustling avenues.

Among the key elements of this broader transformation are the revitalisation of historic spaces such as the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde, a redesign aimed at reducing traffic around the Arc de Triomphe, and green promenades connecting the French capital’s landmarks.

Scaffolding is removed around the spire of Notre Dame in February (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

The reopening on Notre Dame cathedral December 8 promises to be a historic moment for Paris, fulfilling President Emmanuel Macron’s vow made after the devastating 2019 fire for a five-year timeline.

While the cathedral’s spire and oak-framed roof have been restored to their pre-fire glory, Paris City Hall’s plans for the area around Notre Dame are bringing something new.

The ambitious project will create 1,800 square metres of green space and plant 160 trees, according to a news conference at City Hall that featured speeches from Paris officials, including mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday.

Ms Hidalgo stated that the redesign will integrate nature and the Seine more fully into the area. She emphasised that this transformation aims “to better highlight our beautiful cathedral and do it justice, while respecting its history.”

The redesign includes transforming the underground parking area into a visitor space complete with services and amenities. Additionally, the Seine’s adjacent quays will be revitalised, offering a new promenade along the river.

A belvedere will provide panoramic views of the Ile Saint-Louis and the Seine, further enhancing the visitor experience.

The project will unfold in two phases, with the first, focusing on the parvis and surrounding streets, expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The second phase, which will include the renovation of Square Jean-XXIII and other nearby areas, is set to finish by 2030.