Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to ‘get a life’ amid storm misinformation

Joe Biden has publicly admonished Donald Trump, telling his predecessor to “get a life, man” and try to help people impacted by two devastating hurricanes rather than spreading misinformation about the federal response.

Speaking at the White House on the government’s work to address hurricanes Milton and Helene, the president condemned the “reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow”.

The White House, and Mr Biden personally, have spent days criticising Mr Trump for making false claims about the disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at 750 dollars (£575).

The 750 dollars is an immediate need disbursement, Mr Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, nappies and baby formula

“That 750 dollars that they’re talking about, Mr Trump and all those other people know it’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s just bizarre. They got to stop this. They’re being so damn un-American with the way they’re talking about this stuff.”

Asked if he planned to speak with Mr Trump to urge him to stop, the president said he would not, but followed that with a message delivered directly into TV cameras: “Mr President Trump, former president Trump, get a life, man. Help these people.”

At one point he suggested that first responders trying to save lives had been subjected to “death penalties”, though it was unclear whether he meant to say “death threats”.